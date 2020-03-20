MGNREGS workers take extra care

At a Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) worksite in Kallikkad grama panchayat here, the day starts with the local conveners reading out the day’s important news to the workers, especially the updates on COVID-19 and the latest government directives.

Before that, the workers line up to clean their hands with soap, and later sanitiser, for 20 seconds each.

Distance of 1.5 m

“Soon after the virus outbreak, health workers, including the staff from the local Primary Health Centre and health inspectors, had given us training on the measures to be followed at the worksite. Five times during the day, they are asked to clean their hands thoroughly. During work, they are asked to maintain a distance of 1.5 metres at least,” says Sujaya Paul, overseer at the panchayat. With around five lakh workers engaged in various works as part of the MGNREGS in the State, the worksites often witness the coming together of a considerable number of workers. Work from home and strict social distancing are not options that are feasible for these workers, who depend on these wages for all their basic needs.

“The Break the Chain campaign [of the State government to promote personal hygiene] is being strictly implemented at all MGNREGS worksites. Every worksite has a mate who ensures that the workers wash their hands frequently and use masks and gloves. Every evening, photographs from the worksite are sent to the district heads, and from there to the State office,” says L.P.Chither, Additional Mission Director, MGNREGS State Mission.

Since there was a shortage of masks in the initial days, the workers were asked to bring a kerchief or towel from home to cover their faces and wash it regularly, says Suresh, BDO of Perumkadavila here.