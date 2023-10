October 13, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Ithikkara block panchayat has honoured Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) workers who have completed 100 working days in 2023-24.

A total of 13 workers have been honoured by Ithikkara block panchayat president, M.K. Sreekumar, in a function held at panchayat hall. Vice-president Nirmala Varghese presided over the function. Various standing committee heads, administrative committee members and block panchayat secretary S. Beena were present.