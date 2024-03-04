ADVERTISEMENT

MG varsity lauded for establishing novel U3A model

March 04, 2024 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Francois Vellas, president, Association of International Universitas of the Third Age (AIUTA), here on Monday lauded Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, for pioneering a novel model within the global movement.

Delivering the keynote address at the International Conference on Leisure and Healthy Aging, organised by varsity’s unit of the University of the Third Age (U3A), Mr.Vellas underscored the significance of the MGU initiatives.

MGU, the first university to establish a U3A unit in India, serves as a model for the entire nation. The unit has successfully achieved remarkable growth and implemented several creative activities within a short span of time, said Mr.Vellas.

The declaration of Elikkulam grama panchayat in Kottayam as the complete U3A panchayat and the donation of land by an expatriate family from Kaippuzha to build an office for the movement are evidence to the movement’s public acceptance, he added.

The U3A movement promotes the idea that age should not be a barrier to education and creativity.

MGU Vice-Chancellor C.T. Aravinda Kumar inaugurated the function. Tony Thomas, Director, U3A MGU Unit, presided over.

