MG varsity arts festival begins

The Mahatma Gandhi University arts festival, ‘Article 14', began at Al-Azhar College, Thodupuzha, on Thursday evening.
As many as 13,000 students from 192 colleges are participating in various competitions in 60 categories at eight venues. For the first time, transgender students are also participating in the competitions. They will compete in classical dances, light music, classical music, and English poetry writing.
The largest number of students participating in the fete is from Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam. There are 25 colleges from the district participating in the festival.
At 136, short-story writing contest has the maximum number of participants.
Higher Education Minister K.T.Jaleel inaugurated the festival at 4 p.m. at a function presided over by Electricity Minister M.M. Mani. The events at the festival began at 7 p.m. The festival will conclude on March 2.
