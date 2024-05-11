GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

MG University students to receive robust industrial support

Confederation of Indian Industry, Central Travancore Chamber of Commerce and Industry team up with the university to develop a framework aimed at enhancing student skill development and providing industry training, among others

Published - May 11, 2024 06:59 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Beginning this academic year, students enrolled in four-year degree programmes at colleges affiliated to Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) will receive substantial support from the State’s industrial sector.

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Central Travancore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CTCCI) have teamed up with the university to develop a framework aimed at enhancing student skill development, providing industry training, facilitating research endeavours, and nurturing entrepreneurship initiatives.

According to the agreement, the Business Innovation and Incubation Centre at the university will coordinate activities between industry associations and affiliated colleges. Additionally, the centre will facilitate employment opportunities for students through job fairs, with plans underway to integrate short-term industrial training into the curriculum.

Students enrolled in MSc programmes at the university will have the opportunity to undertake internships in industrial establishments affiliated with these organisations.

This collaborative endeavour was formalised during a recent industry-academia meeting hosted by the university. The event was inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor C.T. Aravindakumar and attended by CII Kottayam regional chairman Philip Thomas, CTCCI president Abraham Mulamootil, director of Business Innovation and Incubation Centre E.K. Radhakrishnan, and others.

Industrial stakeholders have also expressed keen interest in exploring the practical applications of patents held by the university.

The upcoming four-year undergraduate programmes offered by the university will feature a flexible curriculum, enabling students to tailor their academic journey to suit their interests and career aspirations. Given the crucial role of skill development training and internships in these programmes, engagement from the industrial sector is imperative for their successful execution.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.