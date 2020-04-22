MG University plans exams from May 18

Mahatma Gandhi University has decided to resume its examinations from May 18.

As per the revised schedule, the sixth and fourth semester undergraduate (UG) examinations will resume on May 18 and 19 respectively. The fifth semester examinations of UG courses (private registration) will commence on May 25. The practical examinations of the sixth and fourth semester undergraduate students will be held on May 25 and 28 at the respective colleges. Second semester examinations of the UG courses will be held from the second week of June.

The fourth semester examination of postgraduate programmes will begin on May 25 while the practical examinations are scheduled to commence on June 8.

Practical examinations

Meanwhile, the university plans to complete the practical examinations for second semester examination in June. A detailed timetable for the examinations will be published soon.

The valuation of answer sheets will be completed in a week from June 1 through home valuation system.

According to officials, a revised timetable for the examination has been prepared expecting relaxation in the lockdown restrictions.

As part of the COVID-19 preventive measures, the examination and answer sheet evaluations will be carried out strictly in accordance with the instructions of the government and the Health Department.

Colleges would be advised to take necessary precautions, they said.