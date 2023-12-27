GIFT a SubscriptionGift
MG University joins hands with Kazakhstan university

Mahatma Gandhi University Vice-Chancellor C. T. Aravindakumar held consultations with M. Auezov South Kazakhstan University officials

December 27, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU), Kottayam, is joining hands with M. Auezov South Kazakhstan University in Kazakhstan for socially relevant research programmes.

As part of it, MGU Vice-Chancellor (V-C) C. T. Aravindakumar held consultations with Kazakhstan university officials. An official statement said topics such as climate change and water purification would be accorded prime importance in the partnership and that these proposals can be submitted to Kazakhstan funding agencies.

According to Mr. Aravindakumar, a recent memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the two universities marks a strategic move to enhance collaboration across various fields. The Indian Embassy in Kazakhstan has extended an invitation to the MGU, encouraging exploration of partnerships with multiple universities in Kazakhstan.

Discussions are also on to initiate a joint degree programmes between the two varsities and beyond research endeavours, the collaboration aims to facilitate faculty and student exchange programmes for skill enhancement. Further, plans are also afoot to establish joint research laboratories, host seminars, organise international conferences, and foster collaborative publications.

