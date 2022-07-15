MG University gets top rank in Kerala

Some institutions from Kerala climb up ladder in NIRF ranking

Some institutions from Kerala climb up ladder in NIRF ranking

Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) has pipped Kerala University to become the top-ranked university in the State. The declaration of the India Rankings 2022 under the National Institutional Rankings Framework (NIRF) saw a handful of institutions from Kerala climb up the ladder.

While MGU managed to secure rankings of 30 among universities from 31 last year, Kerala University slid from 27 to 40 among universities. Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) improved its position from 44 last year to 41 this time. However, Calicut University which stood 60th last year fell by nine positions.

Centrally-run institutions continued to outshine engineering colleges in the State. While National Institute of Technology (NIT) Calicut and Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram, secured the 31st and 43rd spots, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Palakkad made an entry into the top-100 by occupying the 68th rank. College of Engineering Thiruvananthapuram (CET) fell from 95th rank to the 110th rank.

University College, Thiruvananthapuram, remained the best arts and science college in the State as it improved its position to secure 24th rank (25 last year). Rajagiri College of Social Sciences (27), St. Teresa’s College (37), Mar Ivanios College (50), Government College for Women, Thiruvananthapuram (53), too registered impressive rankings. However, the number of colleges from the State in the top 100 bracket fell from 19 to 17.

Among B-schools, Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode led the charts in the State despite falling from the 4th to 5th position. Rajagiri Business School and NIT Calicut occupied the 74th and 84th positions in the category. NIT Calicut also bagged the second position among architecture colleges in the country.

Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology remained the sole institute from Kerala among the top 50 medical institutions in the country. The premier research institution jumped two slots to the ninth rank this year. Al Shifa College of Pharmacy, Perinthalmanna, has been ranked 96th among pharmacy colleges.