MG University arts fete comes to an end

March 03, 2024 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Maharajas College, Ernakulam, trounced its rivals by a huge margin to win the title at the Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU)Youth Festival, which drew to a close here on Sunday.

The champion college scored 129 points to win the title while St.Teresa’s College, with 11 points, was the runner-up. Sacred Hearts College, Thevara, and RLV College of Music and Fine Arts, Thripunithura , shared the third spot by scoring 102 points each.

While the colleges from Ernakulam maintained a clear domination since day one of the event, Maharajas College banked on some tenacious performances on the penultimate and final day of the festival to race to the first spot.

ADVERTISEMENT

With her impressive performance, K.S. Sethulakshmi of the St.Teresa’s College topped the individual performers and was adjudged the Kalathilakam. S. Vishnu of RLV College was declared as the Kalaprathibha.

The events staged on the final day of the festival drew huge crowds with people encouraging the performers wholeheartedly.

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu inaugurated the valedictory session of the event, which lasted seven days. Cooperation Minister V.N. Vasvan carried out the distribution of prizes to the winners.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.