Metro’s Kakkanad extension: demand for fool-proof traffic diversion plan

March 30, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - KOCHI

People’s representatives and others have demanded that their views be heard before finalising alternative roads to divert traffic when Civil Line Road is barricaded for the Kochi metro’s phase-II Kakkanad extension.

This comes in the wake of widespread demand that Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) execute preparatory work (which includes developing parallel roads and widening or construction of overbridges) as had been done a decade ago before the Aluva-Pettah corridor was barricaded for the phase-I project.

Residents and traders associations had been vociferously demanding clearing of traffic bottlenecks on Pipeline Road located on the northern side of Palarivattom Junction and the Puthiya Road-Vennala-Palachuvadu-Seaport Airport Road corridor located on the southern side of the junction in order to divert vehicles when piling commenced on the congested Civil Line Road.

Sources in the traffic police said a tentative list of alternative roads had been readied since the width of Civil Line Road that is being widened to 22 metres and having a carriageway of 18 metres will lessen to 10 metres when eight metres at its centre are barricaded for piling. “Vehicles will have to jostle for space on either side unless there is a proper diversion plan since there will be just five-metre width on either side, including at junctions,” they added.

Trikkakkara MLA Uma Thomas said she could not attend the stakeholders’ meeting that the KMRL had convened over a week ago since the Legislative Assembly session was on. “The metro agency must proactively develop diversion roads and clear bottlenecks, especially since Civil Line Road and many roads through which traffic can be diverted are even otherwise congested. A case in point is the bottlenecked Vennala High School Junction where serpentine traffic snarls are the norm during peak hours. Encroachments too must be removed. It must take motorists and other stakeholders into confidence before regulating traffic in Civil Line Road,” she added.

The upcoming monsoon could further worsen the state of affairs since the roads could get flooded if drains are not de-clogged. “Water used to enter my house and neighbourhood during rains thanks to pipe culverts being laid instead of box culverts in and around Kaloor and Palarivattom as part of the metro’s phase one works,” Ms. Thomas said.

Meanwhile, metro sources said a multi-department team was engaged in finalising the list of alternative roads. A provisional list is ready. There is paucity of funds for developing alternative roads and to clear bottlenecks. However, direction boards will be installed, traffic wardens deployed and posts that obstruct traffic relocated, while height gauges will be installed at Pipeline Road to divert light vehicles. Members of the public could send us suggestions, they said.

