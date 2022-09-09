Metro’s Kakkanad extension could have sleeker stations

In the wake of heavy investment made for mega stations in Aluva-SN Junction corridor

The 11 stations proposed in the Kochi metro’s ₹1,957-crore Kakkanad extension will in all likelihood be sleeker than the 24 stations on the Aluva-SN Junction stretch, while passengers will be able to gain faster access to the platform and commercial spaces.

This comes in the wake of Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) having had to invest heavily in constructing stations in the Aluva-SN Junction corridor, which has among other mega stations, one that is spread over 4.30 lakh sq ft at Vadakkekotta. The agency also struggled during the first few years since the metro’s commissioning in 2017 to get businesses, offices, banks, and others to avail the massive commercial spaces attached to major stations, on rent or lease.

These spaces were built to mobilise non-ticketing revenue for the metro’s operation and maintenance.

“KMRL has invited ideas from professionals and others to help zero in on designs in order to have lighter stations and to improve their aesthetics. Efforts will be made to make optimal use of interior space,” official sources said.

Care will also be taken to ensure that the stations have a beckoning look to woo commuters to the system of mass rapid transport. In addition, care will be taken to enable easier and 24x7 access to shops, offices, and other establishments that function from the stations. It will be a win-win situation for commuters, customers, and KMRL, they said.

The metro agency had been toying with the idea of constructing stations confined to just two floors, by readying platform at the concourse level, following which a team of consultants were to work in tandem with experts from IITs to develop models of small, medium, and big stations that can be built in a cost-effective manner. Efforts will also be made to improve lighting on the premises.