Metro’s Kakkanad extension: commuters to be able to reach platforms in 3 minutes

July 17, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - KOCHI

Commuters will be able to reach the platform of all nine Kochi metro stations envisaged in the 11.20-km phase two Kakkanad extension in three minutes, as compared to the five to six minutes they take at stations that were built in phase one of the metro, Kochi Metro Rail Limited’s (KMRL) MD Loknath Behera said.

Dedicated lifts will be deployed for the purpose, heeding to requests from commuters to enable them to reach platforms faster from the ground floor. This will be in addition to display boards at entry gates that will show the expected time at which the next train would arrive (to lessen the waiting time for trains). All this is part of passenger-friendly initiatives that have been planned for phase two extension, he added.

The general consultant has been apprised of such aspects, while studies are under way to get to know passenger-friendly systems adopted by metros globally. The subsequent ease of access would enable even older people to board metro trains sans hassles. There will also be adequate number of drinking-water kiosks, while designs will be such that all stations are rain proof. Extra effort is being taken to avoid inundation of roads near stations that are often witnessed at areas such as M.G. Road and Vyttila.

The metro agency had stated earlier that stations will be sleeker than the ones in phase one, considering that large commercial spaces were lying vacant at many stations for want of demand. This would also help rein in expenses for constructing stations.

As for land acquisition, we are trying to get permissive sanction to take possession of government lands for the Kakkanad extension. The social impact assessment (SIA) study for private lands is over, Mr. Behera said, and expressed the confidence that all lands for entry/exit of stations will be acquired by November. The station structure will be completed in six to seven months, to speed up which pre-cast methods will be adopted.

In the meantime, piling for the extension’s 11.20-km viaduct is set to begin in August end, coinciding with Onam, at multiple locations. This would see traffic regulations take effect, including on the congested Civil Line Road. A pre-cast yard has been identified in HMT land, while the tender for the viaduct, costing approximately ₹900 crore, will be floated shortly. The viaduct, including rails over it, are expected to be readied soon after in another 18 months, sources said.

