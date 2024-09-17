Metropolitan lashes out at attempts to breed mistrust using illegal migration, population statistics

Voicing his concern about governments exploiting fear as a political tool to manipulate public sentiment, Theodosius Mar Thoma, Metropolitan of the Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church, here on Tuesday lashed out at attempts to breed mistrust and anxiety using the statistics on illegal immigration and population.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Annual Sabha Prathinidhi Mandalam at the Church headquarters in Thiruvalla, he criticised tactics by the political parties that breed mistrust and anxiety, particularly through the misuse of statistics around illegal immigration and population issues.

Sidelined

The Metropolitan also highlighted how some political groups claim to champion the preservation of local traditions and beliefs. “When myths and local folklore shape public consciousness, real human issues become sidelined,” he remarked.

Reflecting on the increasing communal divisions in India, the Metropolitan expressed that, despite challenges, the results of the last Lok Sabha elections demonstrated the resilience of democracy in the country. He called upon Christian churches to foster new hope in society by breaking down barriers of ethnicity, caste, and religion, and uniting people.

The Metropolitan expressed his alarm over findings in the Hema committee report, noting the rise in violations of women’s rights in contemporary India. He linked this trend to the rampant use of mobile phones and the presence of social media that lack social propriety, labelling this as part of the “post-truth” era.

In response, he spoke of a plan to implement a project called ‘Save Us from Screens’, which will be launched in a few schools under the Church management to regulate mobile phone usage.

The event was attended by Suffragan Metropolitan Euyakim Mar Coorilos, Joseph Mar Barnabas, and other prominent Church leaders. Over the three-day gathering, Church secretary Rev. Aby T. Mammen will present the annual report and income and expenditure account, while laity trustee Ancil Zakhariya Komat will present the annual budget. Various constitutional amendments and resolutions will also be discussed.

Awards

On Tuesday, the Sabha Council announced the recipients of several prestigious awards. Industrialist Ajith Isaac will receive the Mar Thoma Manava Seva Award, while Shaiju Jacob has been named the best farmer. Reeba Benny, a silver medallist in fencing at the Commonwealth Games, will receive the Sports Award. Rev. Abraham Philip will be honoured with the Maliyekal MC George Achan Memorial Endowment Prize for his contributions to literature. These awards will be presented during the final session of the event by the Metropolitan.

