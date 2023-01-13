HamberMenu
Metropolitan hails Sree Narayana Guru’s philosophy

Guru’s philosophy would stand the test of time, says Dr. Theodosius Mar Thoma

January 13, 2023 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - KOCHI 

The Hindu Bureau
Dr. Theodosius Mar Thoma, Metropolitan of the Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church, with Mayor M. Anilkumar at the inauguration of a lecture series organised by the Kochi Corporation on the philosophy of Renaissance leaders, in the city on Friday.

Dr. Theodosius Mar Thoma, Metropolitan of the Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church, with Mayor M. Anilkumar at the inauguration of a lecture series organised by the Kochi Corporation on the philosophy of Renaissance leaders, in the city on Friday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Sree Narayana Guru’s philosophy was Kerala’s biggest contribution to the world of wisdom, according to Dr. Theodosius Mar Thoma, Metropolitan of the Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church. 

He was inaugurating a series of lectures organised by the Kochi Municipal Corporation on the philosophy of Renaissance leaders here on Friday. The Metropolitan also delivered the first lecture of the series on Sree Naraya Guru’s philosophy. Mayor M. Anilkumar presided over the event.  

The Metropolitan said Sree Naraya Guru’s philosophy would stand the test of time. “No religion will be able to establish its supremacy over another by way of a feud, and the times we lived in demanded interreligious harmony. The renaissance professed by Sree Narayana Guru was a renaissance of love,” he added.

