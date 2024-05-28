GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Metropolitan arraigned as third accused in cheating case

Published - May 28, 2024 12:16 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Metropolitan of Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church Geevarghese Mar Pachomios has reportedly moved the Kerala High Court for anticipatory bail after being arraigned as third accused in a cheating case registered by the Hill Palace Police in March, say police sources.

While the Metropolitan had been served a notice since then to appear before the police, he had declined to comply. Johnson Varghese and his wife, Acoms Johnson, are the first and second accused in the case registered on a petition by one Kosi Varghese of Mavelikara. Johnson had since been arrested and released on bail.

According to the FIR, the petitioner had remitted ₹1.40 crore into the bank accounts of Johnson and his wife between September 26, 2022 and June 27, 2023 after being promised MBBS seat in management quota for his daughter initially at Vellore Medical College and then at Pushpagiri Medical College.

The petitioner paid the money on the assurance of the Metropolitan, the police said. The petitioner eventually lodged a petition after the accused neither arranged the admission nor returned the money.

The police had registered a case under IPC Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

