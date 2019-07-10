‘Metroman’ E. Sreedharan to turn ‘Riverman’ to help protect Bharathapuzha

Friends of Bharathapuzha, a nature lovers’ collective, is being formed with the objective of strengthening and protecting the Bharathapuzha, one of the most prominent rivers in the State.

E.M. Sreedharan, veteran engineer popularly known as Metroman, will lead the collective.

The Friends of Bharathapuzha will meet at KMK Auditorium at Thrithala on Saturday morning to discuss ways to conserve the river.

Former Director General of Police Hormis Tharakan will inaugurate the meeting.

The meeting will review the actions by various organisations and individuals to protect the river in the past. Friends of Bharathapuzha activists said that the three-tier local self-governments could be involved effectively to prevent further damage to the river and to conserve it.

The river has suffered heavily from callous waste dumping in recent years. Mindless sand mining has spoilt the river basin, leading to growth of thickets. Activists said plants and bushes grown in the river basin were hampering the free flow of the Bharathapuzha.

They said there was a time when the work of the Bharathapuzha conservationists used to inspire nature lovers across the State.

“But today, the Bharathapuzha has fallen into a state of neglect and decadence,” they said.

Unifying work

Mr. Sreedharan said that the collective would try to unify the river conservation work of different people and organisations. People willing to work for the river conservation in 131 grama panchayats on the banks of the Bharathapuzha will be identified and their work will be unified.

All studies conducted on the Bharathapuzha will also be made available and further studies will be suggested.

Mr. Sreedharan said that the Bharathapuzha, which originates from the Anamalai and empties into the Arabian Sea at Ponnani, used to have water throughout the year.

It flows through Palakkad, Thrissur and Malappuram districts carrying the water from tributaries such as the Kannadi river, Kalpathy river, Thootha river, Gayatri river and Tirur river.