‘Metroman’ Sreedharan to join BJP

18 February 2021 12:44 IST

In a major boost for the party, E Sreedharan, principal advisor to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and popularly known as Metroman, is all set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This was announced by the BJP Kerala unit president K. Sreedharan at a news conference here on Thursday.

Mr. Sreedharan, 88, would officially join the party during the inauguration of the Statewide Vijaya Yatra led by Mr. Surendran from Kasaragod on February 21, ahead of the Assembly polls.

Mr. Surendran claimed both the Congress-led United Democratic Front and the CPI (M)-led Left Democratic Front had opposed and humiliated Mr. Sreedharan on several occasions. He said that Mr. Sreedharan was an asset for the State. The BJP had already requested him to contest the polls, Mr. Surendran said.

Meanwhile Mr. Sreedharan told a section of the media that he had left the decision to the party of his candidature. He had been in Kerala for the past 10 years and wanted to do something for the State. However, he said that both the coalitions only thought about their own political parties.

The BJP had a different perspective when it came to development. That was why I decided to join the BJP, Mr. Sreedharan said, adding that the BJP manifesto had many projects which he had wanted to implement in the State.