September 21, 2023 11:14 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST - KOCHI

A total of 1.17 lakh people commuted in Kochi Metro trains up to 8 p.m. on Thursday.

This increase in patronage has been attributed mainly to viewers of Indian Super League commuting in the metro to the venue at JLN International Stadium. The metro had announced 50% discount on ticket fare from 10 p.m. to 11.30 p.m. for the football enthusiasts.

It had announced 30 more train services on the day.

