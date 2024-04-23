GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Metro food awards 2024 recognises culinary excellence

April 23, 2024 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The 17th edition of the Metro Food Awards, held at Kerala Arts and Crafts Village, celebrated the vibrant culinary landscape of Thiruvananthapuram. The event, inaugurated by writer George Onakkoor the other day, witnessed a gathering of culinary enthusiasts, industry leaders, and esteemed guests.

In his inaugural address, Mr. Onakkoor underscored the importance of preserving Kerala’s traditional flavours, advocating for culinary education to be incorporated into school curriculums. Organised by Metro Martin in collaboration with the Thiruvananthapuram Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Kerala Tourism, and Kerala Tourism Development Association, the Metro Food Awards aim to spotlight the finest culinary establishments in Thiruvananthapuram, promoting the region’s rich gastronomic heritage.

Selected from a competitive pool of approximately 300 applicants, winners were chosen based on rigorous criteria including industry excellence, culinary innovation, hygiene standards, and customer feedback, evaluated by esteemed industry leaders and culinary experts. The ceremony also marked the inauguration of the “My Metro” privilege card by Ashish Nair, Vice President of RP Group.

