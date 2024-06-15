GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Metro extension: meeting discusses ways to develop alternative roads to divert traffic from Civil Line Road

Published - June 15, 2024 10:30 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A stakeholder meeting was held at the Vennala High School on Saturday to discuss ways to develop alternative roads like Puthiya Road-Palachuvadu-Kakkanad Road to divert vehicles from Civil Line Road when it is barricaded for the Kochi metro’s Kakkanad extension.

This comes in the wake of criticism that Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) and the State government have been unable to develop the road and other alternative diversion roads.

The meeting was chaired by Uma Thomas, Thrikkakara MLA, while District Collector N.S.K. Umesh said steps would be taken to streamline traffic flow when the road was barricaded. Problems related to clearing encroachments and widening Vennala HS Junction and Palachuvadu and Alinchuvadu junctions and frequent flooding of vulnerable areas on Civil Line Road too were discussed, based on concerns raised by people’s representatives, NGOs, and residents.

Mr. Umesh said technical solutions would be found based on the views of the MLA, Kochi Corporationm, and KMRL. It will help source funds from the State government. A few stakeholders sought sustainable solutions to worsening traffic snarls and flooding, based on Kochi’s new master plan.

