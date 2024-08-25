“MeToo” moment in Malayalam film industry puts LDF government in firefighting mode

The first-person “disclosures” of alleged sexual misconduct by those sitting at the apex of the Malayalam film industry appeared to have forced the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government into the firefighting mode.

On Sunday, arguably keeling over under pressure from Opposition parties, civil society and from within the ruling front, the government abandoned its earlier stance that the lack of a specific complaint impeded prosecution, and constituted a special team populated predominantly by women IPS officers to investigate the accusations of sexual abuse that surfaced on mainstream and social media.

The startling developments that rivetted public attention over the weekend seemingly forced the government to confront the possibility that more discreditable and embarrassing facts, which could reveal fresh cognisable offences, shatter reputations, and dismantle myths surrounding icons of Malayalam cinema, might emerge in the public domain, further backfooting the administration.

For at least a week, the LDF government appeared unable to decide on what standard of evidence it should use to hold prominent personalities legally accountable for their alleged misdemeanours. However, Mollywood’s “MeToo” moment seemed to be a tipping point.

The disclosures also rattled the politically connected and dominant Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), one of the film industry’s most visible, economically consequential, and socially significant power structure.

So far, the revelations have cost two persons in significant leadership roles in the industry their posts and cast a ruling front legislator and a Minister under suspicion, putting the leaders in the cross hairs of Opposition parties.

The LDF’s troubles appeared to be far from over. The Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have launched an agitation demanding Culture Minister Saji Cherian’s resignation. BJP State president K. Surendran went further and demanded Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s resignation, accusing him of failing the victims of sexual abuse.

CPI(M) stance

CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan countered by stating that the right-wing media and the Opposition have launched a witch-hunt against the LDF government. He said the government’s critics should recognise that the K. Hema Committee, which documented sexual exploitation in the cinema industry, was a watershed in the history of women’s rights in Kerala.

Moreover, the government’s much-hyped cinema conclave in November to craft regulatory policies for the entertainment industry has run into strong headwinds, with Opposition parties and women’s rights groups accusing the government of attempting to accord parity of status to violators and their victims.