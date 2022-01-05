Methamphetamine seized in Wayanad, three held

KALPETTA

05 January 2022

It was being brought from Bengaluru

In one of the biggest drug hauls in the district in recent times, the Excise sleuths on Wednesday arrested three persons with 480 mg of methamphetamine crystal, a premium drug that also goes by the name meth, at Bavali Excise check-post on the Kerala-Karnataka border during a routine inspection.

The seized drug is estimated to cost crores of rupees in the international market.

The arrested are Muhammadali, 40, of Angamali, Sajeeb, 40, of Aluva, and Rinas, 33, of Alappuzha.

They were arrested while transporting the contraband from Bengaluru to Kerala, Excise department sources said. The drug was kept in the dashboard of the car and when questioned they said it was saccharine for bakery purposes, the sources said.

They told the officials that they were on their way to visit Sajeeb’s son who was undergoing treatment from tribal physician at Kattikulam, near Mananthavady, the sources said.

A team led by Excise Inspector N.K. Shaji arrested them under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. The vehicle used for transporting the drug was also seized.