Meteorological stations to be set up at 22 schools in Kannur

With an aim to create an opportunity to observe and learn about climate change and its potential for triggering natural disasters, a meterological station will be set up in 22 select school in Kannur district.

As part of the district-level inauguration, the first such station was opened at Mayyil Itoozhi Madhavan Namboothiri Memorial Government Higher Secondary School by Local Self-Government Minister M.V. Govindan on Monday.

Samagra Shiksha Kerala weather stations have been launched at higher secondary schools in the district. Through the facility, children will be able to learn by observing the weather, beyond the knowledge gathered from textbooks, the Minister said. The schools will have to buy and install the necessary equipment for the weather stations. The stations will function under the supervision of the Samagra Shiksha Kerala.

The government has allocated ₹73,000 to each school under the project. Weather stations should be built in open areas that receive wind, rain, and light. In schools where space is limited, they can be set up on the terrace.

Experts will train teachers and students to operate the stations.