Messi fan from Palakkad celebrates Argentina’s triumph by giving out fish for free

December 19, 2022 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - PALAKKAD

A hardcore Lionel Messi fan celebrated Argentina’s World Cup victory by distributing free fish to the people of Ambalappara, near Ottappalam, Palakkad on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saidalavi Kaliyamparambil, 41, a fish vendor from Ambalappara, said he could not restrain his joy at his favourite team’s famous win. “I love the way Argentina plays, particularly Messi’s,” says Saidalavi.

He procured 200 kg of fish from the Palakkad market and took it to Ambalappara and neighbouring areas in his goods autorickshaw before distributing it for free. “When we are happy, we should express it. That is perhaps why they say happiness is infectious,” he says.

Over 150 people received the fish from Saidalavi. He distributed it in small plastic bags.

A mimicry artiste, Saidalavi has been making a living by vending fish for the last 10 years. He regularly sells fish at Ambalappara, Vengassery, Alangad and Cherumundassery areas.