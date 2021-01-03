Messages on buses to promote Nirbhaya cell

Minister for Women and Child Development K.K. Shylaja flagging off a double-decker bus sporting messages on State Nirbhaya Cell activities in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

Thiruvananthapuram

03 January 2021 01:03 IST

Double-decker buses to sport helpline number, messages against sexual abuse

The Women and Child Development Department, in association with the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation, has taken up double-decker bus branding to take the activities of the State Nirbhaya Cell to the people.

The initiative has been taken up in connection with Nirbhaya Day observance. Minister for Women and Child Development K.K. Shylaja flagged off the bus branding in front of the Assembly complex on Saturday.

The messages put up pertain to the Mitra helpline number (181) for women. They speak against against gender-based discrimination and root for safe families, mental health support and so on.

In capital, Ernakulam

The Minister said the awareness messages had first been put up on double-decker buses in Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam. Everyone should be vigilant to ensure there were no more Nirbhayas.

The departments, she said, had been implementing the Nirbhaya project to prevent sexual abuse of women and children, violence against them, and exploitation. The State Nirbhaya Cell intervened in the areas of prevention, protection, implementation of law, and rehabilitation.

Social Justice Secretary Biju Prabhakar, Women and Child Development Director T.V. Anupama, and State Nirbhaya Cell State coordinator Sabeena Begum were present on the occasion.