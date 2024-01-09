GIFT a SubscriptionGift
MESMAC international conference begins in Malappuram

January 09, 2024 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Malappuram District Collector V.R. Vinod inaugurating the eighth edition of the MESMAC international conference at MES Mampad College, Mampad, on Tuesday.

Malappuram District Collector V.R. Vinod inaugurating the eighth edition of the MESMAC international conference at MES Mampad College, Mampad, on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

District Collector V.R. Vinod inaugurated the eighth edition of the MESMAC international conference at MES Mampad College, Mampad, on Tuesday. He said education was not merely to adapt, but to innovate and equip the youth with skills, resilience and adaptability to thrive through a dynamic environment.

Educationalist from Colombia Anna Liliana Espitia Falla was the chief guest at the meet titled ‘Youth: resistance, reformation, repercussions’. Delivering the keynote address, Dr. Falla praised India’s unique culture and emphasised the role of students and youngsters in shaping the nation’s future.

College Principal Manzur Ali P.P. presided over the function. MESMAC general coordinator Abdul Vahid K. welcomed the gathering. Management committee secretary O.P. Abdurahiman, chairman A. Moideenkutty, staff secretary Rajesh M.K., general convener Shameera T., and college union chairperson Fatima Niha spoke.

Yemeni Nobel laureate Tawakkol Karman, Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute Director A. Gopalakrishnan, and writer Priya K. Nair will address the meet on Wednesday and Thursday.

