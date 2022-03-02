MES to give more representation to women
Kozhikode
The 57th annual general body meeting of the Muslim Educational Society (MES) has decided to ensure the participation of more women in its administrative roles. Their representation will be ensured in the field of education, labour, and public service activities controlled by the MES. It also gave approval for a budget of ₹564 crore for various developmental activities in the 2022-23 fiscal.
