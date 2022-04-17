MES Mampad College ties up with SIFHAMS

MES Mampad College has entered into an agreement with Sharjah International Foundation for the History of Arab and Muslim Sciences (SIFHAMS), University of Sharjah, for academic exchange.

Apart from academic interactions, the programme will include exchange of faculty and students.

SIFHAMS director Mesut Idriz and Muslim Educational Society (MES) president Fazal Ghafoor signed the agreement at a function held at Mampad last week. MES secretary P.O.J. Lebba, college management committee secretary O.P. Abdurahiman, principal Manzur Ali, vice principal D. Anas, and internal quality assurance committee coordinator M.K. Sabique were present.