Merger with AirAsia India could help Air India Express fly higher

The proposed merger of AirAsia India with Kochi-headquartered Air India Express (AIE), the low-cost arm of Air India, the national carrier, is likely to benefit airports and passengers in Kerala in a big way. First, the merger will expand the fleet size of AIE from the current 24 to 53 in a year. As per the agreement signed between the Tata Group-owned Air India with AirAsia India, the merger is likely by the end of 2023 and the entity will be branded as Air India Express post-merger.

According to sources, it took around 15 years for the AIE to procure a fleet of 25 aircraft, although the airline lost one aircraft in 2020 following the plane crash in Kozhikode, reducing the number to 24. The merger would enable the airline to expand its fleet to 53 in just 12 months, adding more destinations and exploring new routes beyond its traditional market.

350 from Kerala

Out of around 650 weekly services handled by the AIE, close to 350 are operated from Kerala mainly to West Asian cities, catering to overseas Keralites. At present, the domestic operations of the AIE are fewer than its international services. The merger would allow the airline to expand its footprint to more destinations inside the country, along with exploring new overseas destinations.

“We have evacuated stranded people from Ukraine as part of Operation Ganga during the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and proved our capability to hold operations beyond its traditional destinations. The airline is also capable of holding services to East European countries and some African countries with a stopover at West Asian countries, along with increasing the frequency of its services to Far East countries. But a decision on the routes to be added and expanding the network will be taken only by the end of this agreement period,” said the sources.

From 2005

The AIE which began operations in 2005 with three aircraft, simultaneously launching services to Dubai from Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, and Kozhikode airports, is now the segment leader in the sector in Kerala, with the highest operations to West Asia. With more domestic services being added to the airline post-merger, the passengers and airports in Kerala will benefit both in terms of more connectivity and competitive fares, according to sources.