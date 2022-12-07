Merge small schemes with Jal Jeevan Mission: Roshy

December 07, 2022 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST

Thiruvananthapuram

Merging small drinking water projects with the Jal Jeevan Mission should be considered, Minister for Water Resources Roshy Augustine has said.

Replying to questions during the question hour in the Assembly on Wednesday, the Minister said merger with the Jal Jeevan Mission would make it possible to provide treated water to all parts of the State.

From 17 lakh Kerala Water Authority connections, the number of connections as part of the Jal Jeevan Mission in rural households of the State would touch 70.8 lakh, the Minister said.

On equipping the KWA to meet the increased target, the Minister said the current ways of project implementation would need to change, and redeployment of technical staff, renovation of offices, and formulation of new projects would need to be done. At present, functioning of the maintenance wing was not taken up on revenue district basis, leading to delays. A monitoring mechanism on revenue district basis or even Assembly constituency basis should be set up, he said.

The Minister said ‘Neeruravu,’ a watershed based project piloted in Pullampara grama panchayat in Thiruvananthapuram for soil and water conservation, would be extended across the State. In all local bodies in Peravoor block of Kannur district, it had been linked with the Jalanjali project and watershed plans formulated.

‘Ini Njan Ozhukatte,’ a project of the Haritha Keralam Mission for regeneration of waterbodies, had resulted in clean-up and rejuvenation of 10,126 km of waterbodies in the State. Moreover, digital mapping of steams and rivulets in local self-government institutions in the Western Ghats ahead of their reclamation was being done by including it under the Mapathon project.