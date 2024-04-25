Mercury rises to 41.2° C in Palakkad, heat wave conditions prevail

April 25, 2024 09:41 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The mercury on April 25 (Thursday) touched 41.2° C. The highest temperature since 1901 was recorded at 41.9°C in 2016. This season, the mercury touched its highest of 41.5°C on April 6 in the district, where at present heat wave conditions are prevailing. On Thursday, the temperature in Punalur was 39.8°C.

According to sources in the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heat wave conditions in Palakkad will continue at least for the next three to six days. However, the hot and humid weather will not last too long. There would be a change in the weather by the end of April. The moisture feed from the ocean is not sufficient for summer showers across the State. The main issue is that the wind is not strong enough to transport systems from the ocean, said the sources, adding that there would be only light showers for the next six days.

Meanwhile, a weather bulletin issued by the IMD on Thursday warned of above normal temperatures in 12 districts on Friday. Maximum temperatures are very likely to be around 41° C in Palakkad, around 39° C in Kollam and Thrissur, around 38° C in Kannur and Kozhikode, around 37° C in Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Kasaragod districts and around 36° C in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Malappuram districts (2 to 4° C above normal) until April 29.

Hot and humid weather is very likely in these districts, except in hilly areas, during this period due to the high temperature and humidity. Plus, heat wave conditions are likely at a few places in Palakkad district until April 27, said the bulletin.