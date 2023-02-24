Mercury once again dips to zero in Munnar

February 24, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - IDUKKI

In a rare phenomenon, mercury in Munnar once again dipped to zero on Friday. The lowest temperature of 0° Celsius was recorded on Friday morning at Silent Valley and Letchmi Estate. Munnar last witnessed sub-zero temperatures on February 18.

As per data from the United Planters Association of South India (UPASI) tea research foundation, Chenduvarai, Sevenmalai and Devikulam recorded 1° Celsius, while Munnar UPASI 2° Celsius, Nallathanni 3° Celsius and Devikulam R&D 5° Celsius respectively on Friday morning.

According to the last 23 years’ data (from 2002 to 2023) from Munnar UPASI which was accessed by The Hindu shows that for the first time, Munnar town recorded 2° Celsius on February 24. “As per the data, the lowest temperature recorded at Munnar town on the same day (February 24) in 2007 was 3° Celsius. In the years 2008, 2015 and 2018, it was 3° Celsius,” said an official, adding that for February 25, a temperature of 2° Celsius was recorded 2002, 2008, and 2019.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) automatic weather station (AWS) at Kundala, near Munnar, recorded a 2.5° Celsius on Friday morning.

Abhilash S., Associate Professor, Department of Atmospheric Sciences, the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat), said: “One reason for the mercury continuing to dip in Munnar could be enhanced radiative cooling. As the air is dry and humidity is around 20%, the atmosphere contains less water vapour to trap the outgoing long-wave radiations, resulting in further cooling of land,” he said.

Climatologist Gopakumar Cholayil said the present weather pattern in Munnar can be due to climate variability. “There has been a change in the pattern of winter in Munnar. The normal winter season typically starts in November, with extreme cold experienced in the first week of January. Temperatures usually begin to rise from the second week of February. The present trend of continuing cold weather in February may be due to climate variability,” said Mr. Cholayil.

Climate variability is short-term variations in the weather. Climate change is a long-term trend in climate averages (measured over decades or longer), he explains.