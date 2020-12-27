Mercury drops for the second day at Munnar

IDUKKI

27 December 2020 23:09 IST

Idukki dam sees heavy rush of tourists

The temperature level remained low in Munnar for the second consecutive day on Sunday. While it was minus 2 degrees Celsius on Saturday, it was 1 degree Celsius on Sunday.

The temperature recorded at various places in Munnar on Sunday: Latchmi and Nallathanny: 1 degree Celsius each; Sevenmalay, Chenduvarai: 2 degrees Celsius each; Mattupetty and Periyakanal: 3 degrees Celsius each. Pallivasal and Gundumalay recorded 6 and 5 degrees Celsius respectively.

There was a heavy rush of tourists to Munnar in connection with the Christmas and New Year holidays.

Almost all the rooms at hotels and resorts have been booked till January 1.

Other tourist centres such as Wagamon and Ramakkalmedu also witnessed high turnout of tourists.

However, Thekkady witnessed a lull in tourist arrival. The check-post on the border with Tamil Nadu remaining closed and many tourism packages yet to be opened hinder inflow of tourists.

The business activities at Kumily is entirely dependant on tourism in Munnar.

Shibu M. Thomas, secretary, Merchants Association, Kumily unit, said the closing of the check-post was a hindrance. He said the Forest Department was not promoting tourism at Thekkady.

The Idukki dam witnessed heavy tourist inflow.

An official at the ticket counter at the Cheruthoni dam said that 4,890 people visited Idukki dam on Sunday.

More than 10,000 people came to Idukki and Cheruthoni dams over three days, he said.