Mercury dips to -2 degree Celsius in Munnar

January 19, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - IDUKKI

Mercury in Munnar touched -2° Celsius on Thursday. The season’s lowest temperature so far was recorded at Letchmi estate on Thursday morning.

As per data from the United Planters Association of South India (UPASI) tea research foundation, the temperature recorded at various places in Munnar on the day are as follows – Chenduvarai -1°C, Devikulam -1°C, Munnar UPASI -1°C, Kannimalay -1°C and Sevenmalay 0.

According to officials, the mercury dropped to sub-zero levels in the hill station after a gap of one week, covering tea plantations, valleys and hills in frost. This was the second time in the month that sub-zero temperatures were recorded in the hill station. The first occasion was on January 11.

The cold weather has been attracting tourists in droves to the hill station. Almost all the resorts and homestays in Munnar remain fully booked, according to hoteliers.

Jithesh Jose, secretary of the Idukki District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC), said the large tourist inflow to the hill station is expected to continue till the last week of January. “The chilly weather continues to attract people to Munnar and nearby destinations,” said Mr. Jose.

He pointed out that Munnar has been witnessing a heavy rush of tourists since the second week of December. “We hope that the trend will continue in February too,” said Mr. Jose.

Nibu James, general manager of Chandys Windy Woods resort in Munnar, said a positive trend was already visible in the tourism sector in Munnar. “Compared to the previous years, bookings have increased. The attraction of the misty weather is an extra boost to the tourism sector,” he said.