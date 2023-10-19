Merchants raise red flag against car boot sale in November

October 19, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - KOCHI

Kerala Merchants’ Chamber of Commerce and the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi have voiced their concerns against the city’s first car boot sale slated to be conducted from November 3 to 5.

Merchants petitioned Mayor M. Anilkumar and GCDA chairman K. Chandran Pillai urging them to desist from promoting the programme, which the merchants claimed was a “novel way of street vending.” Further, the government would be denied its share of taxes from the proceeds, they argued.

P.C. Jacob of the Vyapari Vyavayasi Ekopana Samithi said the organisation would go all out to prevent the car boot sales if it was conducted without allowing the local merchant community to have all the benefits extended to the car boot sales team.

“It’s a recognised form of street vending. So, the merchants demand to get all the benefits extended to street vendors. If that’s done, small and medium merchants will have relief from building tax, rent, license fee, welfare fund, FSSAI license, workers’ salary, other allowances, GST and the like,” he said.

Meanwhile, Diagon Ventures, the firm that is organising car boot sales at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium said in a statement that the sales would fetch additional revenue for GCDA besides an increase in tax revenue for the government.

Car boot sales, which are very popular internationally, put forth a new marketing culture.

Since car boot sales are conducted during the days when there are no other events at the stadium, it is an opportunity for GCDA to generate additional revenue. There will also be an increase in sales tax revenue as it is stipulated that products be billed and sold in accordance with government norms. Small-scale manufacturers and those who have a license to sell will be selling at the car boot sales, and hence, there is no truth in the allegation that it will affect the traders, the statement quoted Jiji Pulikavil, co-ordinator of car boot sales, as saying.

The car boot sales will open up new opportunities for small-scale manufacturers and Kudumbashree units, who have not been able to find enough customers even after starting production. By avoiding middlemen, the consumers will not have to pay unnecessary commission amounts and hence benefit on that score, the statement said.

