Merchants’ body envisages corporate entity to meet challenge from online sales

Arrangement to allow KVVES members to buy products at least at 25% discount

K A Martin KOCHI
November 02, 2022 20:17 IST

Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi (KVVES) has said it will form an online corporate entity to meet the challenges faced by small and medium-sized traders in the State.

A statement from the traders’ body, which represents the majority of them in the State, said here on Wednesday that small and medium businesses were seeing a fall in trade volumes after the introduction of online sales of goods and products. 

Raju Apsara, State president of the Samithi, said that online sales had also resulted in normal shops and establishments being brought to the brink of closure. Online companies are able to provide discounts because they are able to buy products in bulk. It will be an advantage if goods can be purchased in bulk for the members of KVVES, he said at a reception accorded to State leaders of the Samithi by Ernakulam District Unit at the Town Hall.

Only members of KVVES will be allotted a share in the proposed online entity and only the shareholders will be able to purchase the wholesale bulk products from the entity. The arrangement will allow KVVES members to buy products at least at 25% discount, paving way for healthy competition with established online companies, the communication said.

Ernakulam district unit president of the Ekopana Samithi P.C. Jacob presided at the reception meeting. State general secretary Devassia Mecheri delivered the keynote address.

