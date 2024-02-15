Mercedes-Benz, engg. college commemorate 10 years of launch of advanced diploma course

February 15, 2024 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Mercedes-Benz India and the Government Engineering College, Barton Hill, celebrated 10 years of the launch of the Advanced Diploma in Automotive Mechatronics (ADAM) course on Thursday.

The course had been curated to impart a holistic understanding of the latest automotive mechatronics and cutting-edge electric vehicle (EV) technologies. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the car maker and the State government in 2012 had laid the foundation for the ADAM course. An ADAM centre was launched at the institution two years later.

Upskilling students

Mercedes-Benz India managing director and chief executive officer Santosh Iyer was quoted as saying in a press release that the programme has been a cornerstone in the industry-academy partnership in Kerala. With the recent introduction of an industry-first EV module in ADAM course at the college, the company will further upskill the students, making them “future ready”.

Better job prospects

College Principal Shiny G. said the hands-on, practical training experience has proven to be a boon for students as it not only enhanced their learning, but also significantly improved their job prospects. As many as 215 students have completed the course across 13 batches since its launch. Mercedes-Benz will be donating two EV motors to the college in order to help enhance the understanding of motors’ drivetrain and the working principles of each component. The firm will also donate an automatic transmission to the institute to equip students with new technology.

