Meppayur police court controversy for allegedly beating up Army man

March 11, 2024 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Meppayur police have come under fire for allegedly assaulting an Army man for not wearing helmet. The incident came to light two days ago when Athul, the injured soldier, sought treatment at two government hospitals.

Anathapuri Soldiers, a welfare and charitable association for Army personnel, on Sunday took up the matter with the State Police Chief for immediate action. However, police officers from the Meppayur station claimed that Athul had misbehaved with them and turned violent at the station when he was questioned for not stopping the motorbike for checking.

Police sources said Athul had reached the spot along with a few local residents to lock horns with the officers. They claimed that there was no attempt to physically attack him or use handcuffs.

Athul claimed that he was handcuffed at the station when he questioned the alleged misbehaviour by three police officers. He said he was asked to report at the station with the vehicle records, but the officers unleashed violence for no reason.

As Athul later experienced uneasiness, he was taken to the Perambra government hospital. He was later shifted to Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, following variations in blood pressure. According to sources, his shifting to the medical college hospital was purposefully deferred by the police and he was granted bail.

Following local protests and a written complaint by the injured, the District Police Chief (Kozhikode Rural) has ordered a probe into the incident. A Deputy Superintendent of Police will lead the investigation and submit a report within a week.