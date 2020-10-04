Meppadi to have fully automated water distribution system

Digital water supply to enable users to request water on demand

Meppadi grama panchayat in Wayanad district is gearing up to establish a fully automated public water distribution system.

The project is being executed with technical support from Asian Soft MC Grade InfoTech Private Limited, a Mangaluru-based software firm.

The panchayat has been supplying drinking water to around 600 beneficiaries from a perennial source on a nearby hill using gravitational force, said K.K. Sahad, president, Meppadi grama panchayat. “However, we have been incurring huge financial loss every month owing to water leakage, recurring maintenance coast, over-usage of water due to dearth of proper a measuring system. Incidentally, the firm approached us with their innovative technology called ‘Digital Water Supply’,” he added.

Digital Water Supply was developed by the firm to address shortcomings in the public water supply system and to save water in this era of increasing water scarcity, said Mohammed Munazil, managing director, Asian Soft MC Grade InfoTech. He added that the system helps in accurate assessment of leakage, overuse, delivery time, availability of operator, and inappropriate billing.

Through the web application, users will be able to change the existing drinking water scheme to a fully automated system and request water on demand as well as disconnect if they do not need water for a few days.

The system is designed in such a way that the service provider can efficiently collect water tax both online and offline, and the provider can block connections after a certain period of time if anyone fails to pay tax. That way, bill collection can be streamlined, making drinking water supply profitable.

The project will be completed at a cost of ₹58 lakh in six months, and one year free maintenance service will be offered by the firm, Mr. Sahad said.