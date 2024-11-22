Meppadi panchayat in Wayanad prepares primary list of landslide survivors for rehabilitation

The Meppadi grama panchayat authorities have prepared a primary list of Chooralmala landslide survivors for their rehabilitation.

Panchayat president K. Babu told The Hindu that the list was compiled as per the district administration’s directives after examining the houses that were unfit for human habitation.

Mr. Babu said the initial list included details of 520 families identified for rehabilitation. The list will be presented at an all-party meeting scheduled for next Tuesday. Following this, a draft list will officially be released. Complaints and objections will be addressed to finalise the list, which is expected to be published by early December.

Earlier, a special team was supposed to conduct a survey to prepare the list of survivors. However, this process was obstructed. The survey was aimed to identify regions suitable for habitation based on the report of an expert committee led by John Mathai, former scientist at the National Centre for Earth Science Studies (NCESS).

But the survivors protested against the report prepared by the expert team, which allegedly concluded that the disaster area was not hazardous when a certain distance was maintained.

Officials are expected to discuss the necessity of conducting a separate survey for other rehabilitation measures at the all-party meeting. Mr. Babu said the survey would be completed with the cooperation of the local community.

The local body has been tasked with preparing the list of those needing rehabilitation, acknowledging that it may take time to complete the survey, as it is crucial to earn the trust of the disaster-hit individuals.

He added that public representatives and officials would participate in the all-party meeting.

