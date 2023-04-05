Mentorship e-platform will keep evolving: Shaifalika Panda

April 05, 2023 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

A knowledge document on mentorship that goes into how it should be carried forward and an e-platform where mentors and mentees can be connected is on the agenda of G20 Empower, Shaifalika Panda, convener, G20 Empower Working Group on Mentorship, has said.

Ms. Panda was speaking to The Hindu at the second G-20 Empower meet that began at Kovalam here on Wednesday.

Explaining about the e-platform, Ms. Panda said initially, the platform would have one-on-one mentorship. AI would be used to do smart matchmaking of the mentors and mentees based on the profiles entered and then the mentees would be assigned a mentor who can support them to reach the next level.

The platform would evolve in stages. The first phase would have modules where SOPs for mentors would be created as also the orientation mandate for both mentors and mentees. This was so that mentors knew the commitment they were making and mentees knew what to expect, without any unrealistic expectations.

In the second phase, more partners across industries and sectors would be brought on board to guide the mentor on advising the mentee. Then, best case practices across the G20 nations would be included.

Ms. Panda said the eventual plan was to get cross-sectional mentors and mentees across the globe.

There could also be a change in mentors and mentees depending on how te mentees evolved. The AI matchmaking could connect a mentee to a another mentor appropriate to the change in their profile.

Ms. Panda said she expected 5,000 mentors to be on board over the next couple of quarters, and then mentees would be invited to sign up. Awareness of the platform would be created through various means. “A convergence of stakeholders will be need to achieve the goal of finding a correct mentor for the women,” she said.

The platform too would evolve - from mentoring a entrepreneur to mentoring someone looking for a job, for instance. “We hope it will grow in each phase to deliver more and more products to the beneficiary,” she said.

As entrepreneurs faced other problems too such as getting credit, building connectiojns, finding cllateral, and so on, the platform would have an umbrella of servies touching upon training, finance, marketing, support services and so on. A working committee, which included members from abroad, would share also their views on the challenges that need to be addressed and how to address them, she said.

Knowledge sharing was the key benefit to the G20 Empower meet, as also finding partners to address issues and create a larger impact, Ms. Panda said.