Mental health hospitals to get rehabilitation centres

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

04 August 2021 14:44 IST

Kerala Health Minister says 311 persons in three govt.-run institutions are cured and are awaiting rehabilitation

The government has taken steps to open rehabilitation centres attached to the three government-run mental health hospitals in the State, Health Minister Veena George told the Assembly on Wednesday.

She was replying to a calling attention motion moved by United Democratic Front (UDF) MLA Anoop Jacob on the necessity to address the miserable condition of mental health centres in the State and to formulate a plan to rehabilitate those who have recovered.

Ms. George said 311 persons across the three institutions had completed treatment and were waiting for rehabilitation. At the Government Mental Health Centre in Peroorkada, 162 persons have recovered and are awaiting rehabilitation. Of them, 103 are men and 59, women. Their relatives have not come forward to take them home.

At the Mental Health Centre in Thrissur, 69 persons are waiting for rehabilitation, of which 28 are women and 41, men. At the Kozhikode Mental Health Centre, 80 persons have to be rehabilitated, out of whom 25 have been shifted to various rehabilitation centres this year.

Work in progress

She said the work on a rehabilitation centre attached to the Kozhikode hospital would be completed in 2022. Administrative sanction has been accorded for a similar centre at Thrissur. The preliminary study for infrastructure development at Peroorkada is progressing.

Those unable to return home after treatment are being provided skills training and psycho-social support through the ‘Home Again’ project, said Ms.George