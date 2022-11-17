Mental health centre hobbled by lack of infrastructure: SHRC

November 17, 2022 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

After a visit to the centre, commission says number of employees is not proportionate to the number of patients, thus making it difficult for MHC to offer quality treatment

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has pointed out lack of infrastructure as the biggest challenge faced by patients and employees of Mental Health Centre (MHC), Peroorkada.

Commission chairperson Antony Dominic who inspected the mental health centre found that it was beset by a host of problems. It did not have facilities mandated by the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017. As a result, it could not provide quality treatment to the hundreds of patients. The number of employees was not proportionate to the number of patients. Employees were appointed according to old staff fixation. Old structures on the hospital premises were not maintained regularly.

Security personnel

The number of security personnel too was inadequate. There were no facilities to supervise and ensure the safety of patients who needed to be confined.

The commission which made the visit following complaints of difficulties experienced by the patients will submit a detailed direction to the government.

Commission secretary S.H. Jayakesan, registrar G.S. Asha, commission investigation wing Superinetendent of Police S. Devamanohar, and Deputy Superintendent of Police S.S. Suresh Kumar accompanied Mr. Dominic.

