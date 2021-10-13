Mental centre to be model institution: Minister

Strengthening of mental health initiatives is one of the primary responsibilities of the Health Department in the years ahead, Minister for Health Veena George has said.

She was speaking after releasing the logo of the 150th anniversary celebrations of the Mental Health Centre, Peroorkada, and handover of a music system here on Tuesday.

The Minister said the Peroorkada mental health centre would be turned into a model institution. Talks had already begun in this connection.

Awareness of mental health had to be improved to achieve mental health literacy, she said.

V.K. Prasanth, MLA, presided over the event.