Kerala

Mental centre to be model institution: Minister

Strengthening of mental health initiatives is one of the primary responsibilities of the Health Department in the years ahead, Minister for Health Veena George has said.

She was speaking after releasing the logo of the 150th anniversary celebrations of the Mental Health Centre, Peroorkada, and handover of a music system here on Tuesday.

The Minister said the Peroorkada mental health centre would be turned into a model institution. Talks had already begun in this connection.

Awareness of mental health had to be improved to achieve mental health literacy, she said.

V.K. Prasanth, MLA, presided over the event.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 13, 2021 12:52:29 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/mental-centre-to-be-model-institution-minister/article36975280.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY