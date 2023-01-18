Menstrual leave likely to introduced in schools too, DGE asked to study issue

January 18, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Director of General Education (DGE) has been asked to put up a file on allowing menstrual leave for school students, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

The Minister told The Hindu on Wednesday that the government was all for progressive measures. It was also aware that girl students experienced health issues during periods. No representation had been received from students or parents in this connection, but the DGE has been asked to look into details and a decision will be taken on its basis, Mr. Sivankutty said.

Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu had recently said the government was considering menstrual leave in all universities under the Higher Education department.

A right

T.K. Anandi, gender adviser to the State government, said period leave was a right not only for girl students, but also women teaching and non-teaching staff.

It would likely be included in the new Gender and Women Empowerment Policy that will be released on March 8, International Women’s Day. Issues such as compensating for the leave taken by teaching or non-teaching staff, though, would need to be worked out.

Schoolgirls needed menstrual leave much more, Namitha George, chairperson of the Cochin University of Science and Technology students’ union, said.

“For one, early onset of period was seen in some children. Since they were too young to understand what was happening in their bodies, it affected their mental health. They found it difficult to tell others about it and did not know how to navigate issues such as not having sanitary pads. As far as attendance was concerned, what would a student who was clearly not well learn in class,” she asked.

It was not correct to deny them their right citing need to attend school, Ms. George said.

Poornima Narayan, member, Kerala State Gender Council, said menstrual leave was a benefit extended to those facing problems during periods.

Since it had to do with menstruation, it could be called menstrual leave and not clubbed with sick leave. This would help students to avoid attendance shortage and other issues.

Students making the transition into adolescence needed period leaves till they could learn to cope with it better. Also, it would facilitate open conversations around menstruation rather than foster the silence around it.