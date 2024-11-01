ADVERTISEMENT

Menstrual cups distributed

Updated - November 01, 2024 09:05 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Use of eco-friendly, cost-effective and hygienic menstrual cups should be promoted, said Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani here on Friday. She was inaugurating the distribution of menstrual cups to higher secondary students, a project under Kollam district panchayat annual plan, at Perinad Higher Secondary School. More than 10,000 girl students will be benefited as part of the 27 lakh-project. The menstrual cups were manufactured by Hindustan Latex Limited. “The project will help the girl students to engage in various activities with confidence and safety,” said the Minister.

District panchayat president P.K. Gopan, who presided over the function, said multiple works implemented in schools by the panchayat are currently progressing. “We are setting up indoor fitness park, library and state-of-the-art toilet complexes in schools,” he added. Vice president Sreeja Harish, panchayat members C.P. Sudheesh Kumar, S. Soman, Perinad grama panchayat president Divya Jayakumar and district panchayat secretary R.S. Anu were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US