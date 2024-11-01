GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Menstrual cups distributed

Updated - November 01, 2024 09:05 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Use of eco-friendly, cost-effective and hygienic menstrual cups should be promoted, said Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani here on Friday. She was inaugurating the distribution of menstrual cups to higher secondary students, a project under Kollam district panchayat annual plan, at Perinad Higher Secondary School. More than 10,000 girl students will be benefited as part of the 27 lakh-project. The menstrual cups were manufactured by Hindustan Latex Limited. “The project will help the girl students to engage in various activities with confidence and safety,” said the Minister.

District panchayat president P.K. Gopan, who presided over the function, said multiple works implemented in schools by the panchayat are currently progressing. “We are setting up indoor fitness park, library and state-of-the-art toilet complexes in schools,” he added. Vice president Sreeja Harish, panchayat members C.P. Sudheesh Kumar, S. Soman, Perinad grama panchayat president Divya Jayakumar and district panchayat secretary R.S. Anu were present.

Published - November 01, 2024 09:04 pm IST

