Menstrual cup distribution for schoolgirls in Nedumangad begins

July 27, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Profit-making public sector undertakings (PSUs) should earmark a part of their surplus revenue for social welfare schemes under their corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives. This has been the policy of the State government, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs G.R. Anil has said.

He was inaugurating the distribution of menstrual cups (M-Cup) for girl students in schools in the Nedumangad Assembly constituency at Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Nedumangad, on Thursday. The initiative is funded by the public sector Kerala Feeds Ltd. (KFL) as part of its health and hygiene awareness programme ‘Surakshith.’

The Minister said that besides being a leading manufacturer of high-quality livestock feed at affordable prices, the KFL had also emerged as a model through its CSR activities focussing on social welfare. Taking a cue from the KFL, panchayats and urban local bodies should come forward with women-friendly welfare schemes, he said.

KFL managing director B. Sreekumar said that in the initial phase of ‘Surakshith,’ M-Cups would be distributed in schools in 10 Assembly constituencies across the State utilising the company’s CSR funds for 2021-22. The project is being implemented in association with Central public sector unit HLL Lifecare. Students in Classes 8 to 12 in the 13-17 age group in select schools across the State will benefit from the scheme.

The M-Cup distributed by the KFL is made of environment-friendly medical-grade silicone, as an alternative to costly and non-biodegradable sanitary napkins. These M-Cups guarantee safety for its users for 8 to 10 hours, and can be kept for up to 10 years.

15,000 M-Cups

Of the total 15,000 M-Cups to be delivered through the scheme, 4,000 will be distributed to students in nine schools in the Nedumangad Assembly segment.

Nedumangad municipal chairperson C.S. Sreeja presided over the function.

Karakulam grama panchayat president U. Lekha Rani; Vembayam grama panchayat president Beena Jayan; Andoorkonam grama panchayat president S. Harikumar; Attingal district education officer Bindu G.I.; GHSS Nedumangad Principal Neetha Nair R.; and Parent Teacher Association president P. Ajayakumar were present on the occasion.

Krishna, deputy project manager, HLL, conducted an awareness class for students on the use of M-Cup.