Memunda school to stage modified  Boundary at State arts fest

January 02, 2023 10:45 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The authorities at the Memunda Higher Secondary School in Kozhikode have removed certain dialogues from  Boundary, a play that won the first prize for their students at the revenue district level, ahead of staging it at the State School Arts Festival.

The dialogues had kicked up a controversy after Hindutva activists alleged that they supported Pakistan. The play for high school students directed by Rafeeq Mangalassery tells the story of Fathima Sulthana, a cricket player who gets selected to the Under-19 national team. She faces opposition from certain quarters for one of her Facebook posts supporting the Pakistan team. In one of the scenes, she is seen asking her mother why can’t they support the Pakistan team if they can be fans of Brazil, Argentia, New Zealand and England. Her mother replies that the world around her had not grown that much to think like her.

School sources said on Monday that the dialogues had created misconceptions in the minds of people after a video of the students re-enacting them before the media went viral in the social media. There were no anti-national or pro-Pakistan sentiments in them as the play dealt with a humanitarian theme. They were, however, removed to clear any misunderstanding, the sources added.

Mr. Rafeeq Mangalassery told The Hindu that some portions in the play had undergone changes after rehearsals and improvisation. He said that it was quite natural as the play staged at the district level had some differences with the one staged at the sub-district level. “A play does not follow a definitive script that way,” he added. The event is on Friday.

The management of the school had withdrawn another play from the State School Arts Festival in 2018-19 after a section of Muslim organisations raised objections to it. The play titled  Kitaab, directed my Mr. Rafeeq Mangalassery again, was based on a short story by R. Unni.

