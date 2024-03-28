ADVERTISEMENT

Memorials of CPI(M) leaders at Payyambalam defaced

March 28, 2024 08:03 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - KANNUR

‘Deliberate attempt to disrupt peace in region, possibly aimed at inciting party workers’

The Hindu Bureau

CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan visiting the memorial to former State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, which was defaced by miscreants, on the Payyambalam beach in Kannur on Thursday. | Photo Credit: S.K. MOHAN

Memorials of prominent leaders of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] at Payyambalam were vandalised by pouring some chemical liquid on them.

The tombs of the former Chief Minister E.K. Nayanar, former CPI(M) State secretaries Chadayan Govindan and Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, and party leader O. Bharatan were vandalised. The police have launched an investigation, but are yet to identify the miscreants. Visuals from nearby CCTV cameras are being checked.

The attackers singled out the memorials of CPI(M) leaders, leaving those of Congress leaders and Communist Marxist Party leader M.V. Raghavan untouched.

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s tomb bore the brunt of the defacement.

Expressing dismay, CPI(M) Kannur district secretary T.V. Rajesh denounced the criminal act. Mr. Rajesh noted that the leaders from other political parties were conspicuously spared, raising concerns about the selective nature of the attack.

CPI(M) central committee member P.K. Sreemathy condemned the act as a deliberate attempt to disrupt peace in the region, possibly aimed at inciting party workers. She emphasized the need for the people to understand the underlying conspiracy to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere in Kannur.

